A charter bus was involved in a wreck in northeast Austin Friday afternoon.

The accident was in the 9400 block of East US-290 and involved the charter bus and another vehicle.

As many as 15 people were on the bus, none were injured. ATCEMS said they are evaluating the passengers in the other vehicle.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

