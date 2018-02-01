Charges filed after investigation into sex misconduct Juvenile Justice Department

TEXAS - After Gov. Greg Abbott requested an investigation into reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships between state employees at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD), arrest warrants have been issued for five current or former employees Thursday, according to officials.

Four of those people were arrested Thursday while one suspect remains at large and "may be out of state," according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas Tribune reported Dec. 4 that two guards at the TJJD Gainsville facility had been arrested over alleged abuse. The Dallas Morning News reported in November that a total of four officers at the Gainsville State School face prison time for alleged sexual misconduct.

The following suspects were arrested Thursday. DPS said the charges "included two felony allegations: tampering with a governmental record resulting from a false entry for leave and theft by a public servant. In addition, four Class A misdemeanor charges of official oppression were filed related to allegations of excessive force against juveniles in state custody":

Derrick Goodman, 56, a current employee at the TJJD facility in Gainesville. He was charged with official oppression

Shannon Hoaglen, 41, a current employee at the TJJD facility in Gainesville. She was charged with official oppression

Derrick Day, 39, a former employee at the TJJD facility in Gainesville. He was charged with official oppression

Morsello Hooker, 31, a former employee at the TJJD facility in Brownwood. He was charged with official oppression

