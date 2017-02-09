Chamber of Commerce addresses growing affordability problem

austinskylinephoto (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - In a poll conducted last December, the Austin-based polling firm Bacelice and Associates reported that 82 percent of Austin voters felt their city was unaffordable.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce and their coalition of more than 100 partners are now addressing Austin's growing affordability problem. They've put together an action plan with ways they think the city should combat the issue.

Thursday, they hit on some major suggestions that they think will help.

The suggestions are listed here, in the affordability agenda:

Some of the issues the Austin Chamber are focusing on are housing, smart growth, permitting and property taxes. They want to they want people living in Austin to be paid more.

"In this plan, putting people first means improving earnings for under-skilled and underemployed Austinites and strengthening the social safety net," said Ellen Wood, Chair of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

"We have restaurants all throughout the city and what we've seen over the last couple of years that our team members are being forced further and further out of Central Austin and it becomes more and more difficult for us to operate our restaurants," said Mason Ayer, CEO of Kerbey Lane Cafe.

The Chamber also want to see the permitting process for housing and businesses to be executed quickly.

