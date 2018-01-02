Central Texas officials report multiple collisions due to icy conditions

(Photo: ATCEMS)

CENTRAL TEXAS - Officials are urging commuters to drive safely ahead of rush hour as multiple collisions have been reported in Central Texas due to icy conditions.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a collision was reported in northwest Travis County near the 18100 block of FM 1431 where ice on the overpass was suspected. ATCEMS said no patients were transported from that incident.

ATCEMS also responded to a reported rollover collision at Spanish Oaks Club Boulevard and West State Highway 71 around 5 p.m. where ice was reported on the roadway. Three vehicles were involved in this collision, ATCEMS said, for a total of 9 patients and one fatality. Officials said even more collisions were reported, most of which appeared to be west of MoPac.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office reported a four-vehicle collision near the 7000 block of West Parmer Lane at Dallas Drive due to a bridge that was iced over. WCSO also reported icy bridge and overpass conditions on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, as well as multiple collisions on O'Connor Drive and the State Highway 45 Tollway. Sheriff Robert Chody also mentioned accidents at the 3400 block of North U.S. 183, the 14900 block of North FM 620, and 6500 RM 1869.

Cedar Park police urged the public to avoid toll roads, diverting traffic due to "dangerous icy conditions." The cities of Leander and Cedar Park also announced they would be closing 183A from 183 to Bryson Ridge Trail. They were reopened around 6 p.m.

The City of Austin is urging citizens to use caution and slow down while on the road throughout the evening and overnight. They also said to avoid hard braking if possible and to remain alert to brake lights ahead of your vehicle.

By 6 p.m. Tuesday, ATCEMS said it had responded to 26 traffic incidents in Travis County.

