Central Texas' Jester King Brewery featured in NYT

CENTRAL TEXAS - Beer-loving Texans have just been validated.

The fan-favorite Central Texas brewery, Jester King, has been featured by the New York Times. Jeffrey Stuffings, the founder of Jester King Brewery, described the specialized equipment and brewing process he used in the article. The brewery is being praised for it's specialty sour beer.



Austin locals took to Reddit to congratulate and praise the local business.





