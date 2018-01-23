Central Texas couple to pitch product on reality show 'Rooster & Butch'

(Photo: KVUE)

CENTRAL TEXAS - A Central Texas couple is getting ready to pitch their product to investors on a new TV series. Angela Smith and her husband will be featured on A&E's "Rooster & Butch" Wednesday night.

"Rooster & Butch" is a reality TV investment show featuring Rooster McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey's brother, and Butch Gilliam.

"They want to help the little guy," Smith said. "The guy that might not get a seat at the table in front of a venture capitalist."

On Wednesday's episode, the Smiths will be pitching the PIPSQUEAK. It's a durable Wi-Fi phone designed for kids controlled by an app on their parents' phone.

Like a lot of entrepreneurs, Smith got the idea for the product from a problem she was having.

"I was handing our young kids my phone and I thought this is crazy," Smith said. "I don't give them anything else that's $600 and breakable and expect that to go well. I thought, why can't I give them something that's age appropriate and durable, but they can still make those meaningful connections with the people that they love?"

Smith invented the PIPSQUEAK in 2016 and so far she's sold more than 700 phones. Now, she's hoping to push the PIPSQUEAK to a higher platform.

"You know we'd love the opportunity for an investment, but beyond that we are really looking for an opportunity to tell the world what we've built," Smith said. "This will be the most eyes we've ever had on our product."

Wednesday you can find out if she gets an investment. The Smith's episode airs at 9 p.m. on A&E.

