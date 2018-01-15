Central Texans stock up at grocery store for winter storm

Meat section at H-E-B in Round Rock. (Photo: Debi Moreno Tenneyuque)

The latest winter storm in Central Texas had many people running to the nearest grocery store for food and supplies Monday night.

KVUE viewers shared photos of lengthy lines at H-E-B and empty racks.

Monica Coronado went to the H-E-B in Pflugerville and wrote to KVUE on Facebook that it felt like everyone knew the end of the world was coming except for her.

She wrote in the post, "The jokes on me coming in for some french bread for dinner tonight!!"

Others commented on KVUE's post that they were surprised by the long lines and it even forced some people to turn around and leave.

© 2018 KVUE-TV