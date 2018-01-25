Center for Child Protection opens Lakeway facility

(Photo: KVUE)

LAKEWAY, TEXAS - The Center for Child Protection has opened their second facility in Lakeway.

It will serve children who are victims of abuse, neglect or have witnessed a crime. It will give those who don't live near the main East Austin location an option to receive services closer to home.

"It's a direct connection so that these children dealing with child abuse and trauma don't have to go all the way over to our main facility on MLK, which is quite a long way for the people in this community," Center for Child Protection President Tama Williamson said.

Forensic interviews, therapy and family advocacy will take place at the Center for Child Protection's Lakeway location. Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said that, unfortunately, these services are needed for so many children throughout Travis County.

"Last year, we prosecuted around 250 cases where children were victims of crime and we had over 20 jury trials where they had to come and testify, so sadly it's more frequent then people might think," Moore said.



The majority of funding for the Lakeway facility came from donors, according to Williamson. It was also made possible through government funding.

