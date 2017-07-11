Celis Brewery re-opens in Austin 25 years after it first arrived

AUSTIN - 25 years ago, Pierre Celis and his daughter Christine opened the original Celis Brewery in Austin. On Tuesday, Christine and her daughter Daytona Camps celebrated its re-opening.

It was a moment long anticipated by both. Earlier this year, Christine managed to get the Celis name back from Miller, who had bought it many years prior.

"Here we are," Christine said on Tuesday. "It is a really epic day. Redoing this all over again, and this time we're here to stay."

Since they're using the same yeast strain that Pierre Celis brought over from Belgium and because the company is still in the family - the name was the final piece of the puzzle needed to reopen.

"You walk in here, and you walk into heritage and tradition," Celis said. "You have the chance of drinking authentic witbier with the proprietary yeast strain."

While Pierre passed away before any of this, photos of him line the walls of the new taproom - a dedication, Christine said, to the man behind it all.

"Without him, there wouldn't be any Celis brewery," she said.

The brewery is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from noon until 10 p.m.

© 2017 KVUE-TV