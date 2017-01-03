KVUE
Cedar-sufferer artfully sums up Cedar Fever in 'haiku'

Shawna Reding, KVUE 12:24 PM. CST January 03, 2017

CENTRAL TEXAS - With Cedar allergies upon us, it's safe to say we're all suffering.

One of those sufferers -- a Twitter user who goes by @ryeandbitters -- artfully summed up what we're all feeling in a "haiku" entitled, "Cedar: a Haiku." We think it's pretty perfect:

And you can expect that emoji to summarize your emotions for the next several days with high allergy counts in the forecast:

 


