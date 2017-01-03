Split reactions to Cedar Park's city flag

It's been little over a month since the unveiling of Cedar Park's city flag. Months of entries and public meetings led up to city leaders' decision to place the flag at several locations around Cedar Park, but it seems like the flag isn't filling everyone with hometown pride.

Joe Pollard spoke to KVUE Tuesday about the mixed reaction on social media over the flag. Pollard says the flag's design is upsetting as well as the lack of public input. Pollard said Cedar Park residents did not have a vote on the final design.

The flag, designed by a Cedar Park resident, has a number of meanings. The blue rectangle represents creeks that run through the city. The green rectangle references natural park lands and the four 'X' symbol the four names the area has held in its history.

"When I see those X's this is not the feel, the visceral feel that we want to get when we actually look up at that flag," Pollard said.

City leaders are aware of some of the backlash the new flag is bringing. Cedar Park's Media and Communications Manager Jennie Huerta says the flag was a way for the city to be creative and forward-thinking.

Huerta tells KVUE that the process began in April last year. The final design was picked by a sub-committee appointed by City Council after an overwhelming response and number of public meetings.

More than 200 entries for the design were submitted.

"This idea was born out of the best intentions. We are taking everything into consideration," Huerta said.

Pollard hopes all of the attention now will change how city leaders do things. Pollard wants the Mayor and City Council to pull the current flag down and consider a public vote. Pollard believes there should be four different design options for the public to discuss.

The flag and promotion for it was paid for with Cedar Park's General Fund.

City Council is expected to discuss the issue next week during their meeting. For more information on the flag and its design click here.

