SWAT responding to Cedar Park apartment building

Central Texas Regional SWAT was called to an apartment complex in Cedar Park Thursday night, according to Cedar Park police.

KVUE"s Jason Puckett said SWAT was called to reports of a "distressed" man barricaded in an apartment by himself at Muir Lake Apartments.

Residents of buildings 11, 12 and 13 at the complex were told to shelter in place.

This is a developing situation. Details to follow as more information is released.

© 2017 KVUE-TV