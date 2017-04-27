KVUE
Close

SWAT responding to Cedar Park apartment building

KVUE 10:23 PM. CDT April 27, 2017

Central Texas Regional SWAT was called to an apartment complex in Cedar Park Thursday night, according to Cedar Park police.

KVUE"s Jason Puckett said SWAT was called to reports of a "distressed" man barricaded in an apartment by himself at Muir Lake Apartments. 

Residents of buildings 11, 12 and 13 at the complex were told to shelter in place.

This is a developing situation. Details to follow as more information is released. 

