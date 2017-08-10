Cedar Park mayor approves outside review of police dept. after Greg Kelley case

(Photo: Tony Plohetski)

Cedar Park Mayor Matt Powell directed city staff to seek an outside review of the policies and procedures of the police department Thursday night.

Members of the public, including members of Kelley's family, attended the city council meeting and demanded changes be made to the police department in response to the investigation into sex assault claims against Kelley.

Kelley was convicted in 2014. Last week, during a hearing seeking to overturn Kelley's conviction, a Texas Ranger testified and said investigators didn't do a number of things while investigating the case - including identify other adults in the house and investigate whether someone else may have committed the crime.

After an executive session, the council took comments from the public. One resident asked the council to fire Chief Sean Mannix and Sgt. Chris Dailey. Kelley's mother echoed the request.

About 30 members of the Cedar Park Police Department attended the meeting.

Around 8:45 p.m., Mayor Powell directed the city manager and city attorney to conduct an outside investigation of the policies and procedures of the department.

