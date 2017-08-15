Cedar Park launches 'smart meters' web portal for near real-time water usage data

(Photo: City of Cedar Park)

Water utility customers in Cedar Park will now have near real-time updates on their water usage with a new online portal that launched on Monday.

The web portal works with the city's 'smart meters' which the city finished deploying in June. It allows residents to monitor hourly water usage, detect leaks and continuous flow and set customized alerts. The portal also lets customers track daily, monthly and annual water usage and provides corresponding rainfall and temperature data.

Customers can access the data from computers, tablets or smart phones.

"It will allow people to do detective work on their usage and help them save water," Mayor Matt Powell said. "For people to proactively see that information, it is just wonderful."

The City will be able to use the data to monitor customer consumption, reduce water loss and theft and a reduction in labor and driving to read water meters.

"I look forward to having more analytics not only for decision-making but also for information sharing with residents," said Council Member Kristyne Bollier.

The 'smart meters' replaced about 22,000 residential water meters. The total cost of the replacements and web portal was just under $5.28 million from the City's Utility Fund savings.

