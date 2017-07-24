Cedar Park house fire possibly caused by lightning strike

No caption (Photo: Charlie Riedel ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Firefighters battled a Cedar Park house fire that they believe was caused by a lightning strike when storms rolled through the area Monday afternoon.

The Cedar Park Fire Department said the fire started just after 3 p.m. at a house in the 2500 block of Paden Circle.

A city official said that the house was fully involved.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

