Cedar Park: Follow-up test samples test negative for West Nile Virus

AUSTIN - The City of Cedar Park and the Williamson County and Cities Health District have announced two consecutive weeks of negative test results for West Nile Virus in new mosquito samples taken from expanded trap locations.

The groups said this means mosquito trapping will continue as usual, however, they strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property -- especially after rainfall.

The enhanced trapping and testing over these two weeks is due to one sample from a location at the intersection of Cypress Creek Road and Sun Chase Boulevard that tested positive for the virus earlier this month. During the two weeks that followed, the Health District said it collected two additional rounds of samples from ten traps across Cedar Park, including the site of the positive result, four other traps within about a mile of that site, plus samples taken from five other locations.

This testing is part of Cedar Park's proactive participation in the Williamson County and Cities Health District's mosquito management program. So far, there are currently no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Cedar Park and there have been no confirmed cases in Williamson County since last fall.

The City and Health District encourage everyone to be vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites when outdoors and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property. They offered the following tips for mosquito management:

- Drain standing water in flower pots, pet dishes or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don't have a place to breed, and treat water that can't be drained;

- Defend by using an EPA-approved insect repellent;

- Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

More information on mosquito safety can be found here.

