Cedar Park police searching for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store

Cedar Park police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store this week.

The Cedar Park Police Department said that at 12:58 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, officers were called to the Circle K Store, located at 12020 North FM 620, on reports of a robbery. Witnesses told police that the suspect entered the store and displayed a handgun before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30-years-old, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 or 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black shirt and black and white sneakers with a green Mardi Gras mask and a yellow hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Walts at chris.walts@cedarparktexas.gov or by calling 512-260-4850. Anyone wishing to submit information anonymously can use Tip411 by texting their information with the keyword CPPD to 847411. Reference case number 1707-0311.

