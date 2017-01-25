Cedar Creek resort hosting job fair Thursday

(Photo: David Woolfall/Getty Images, (c) David Woolfall)

CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS - A Cedar Creek resort is hosting a job fair Thursday in an effort to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in several different areas, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

The Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa is accepting applications for positions varying from culinary, food and beverage, front office, housekeeping, golf, recreation and spa.

According to the release, each applicant who goes to the job fair will be interviewed and the resort will offer jobs on the spot to qualified candidates. For those interested, the resort suggests filling out an online application ahead of time here.

The job fair is scheduled for Thursday between 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt's Baron's Ballroom located at 575 Hyatt Lost Pines Road in Cedar Creek.

