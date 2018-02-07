(Photo: Courtesy of Wilco Sheriff Chody)

A Williamson County deputy was nearly killed after an intoxicated suspect allegedly drove off while the deputy was next to the vehicle, according to a tweet from Williamson County Sheriff Chody.

In the tweet, Sheriff Cody shared a video of the incident that was caught on the officer's dash cam that showed the suspect forcefully driving off while the deputy was standing next to the vehicle with the driver's door open.

A highly intoxicated driver in possession of harmless marijuana & harmless cough syrup (sarcasm) nearly killed one of my deputies. WilCo Sheriffs deputies showed great restraint when deadly force could've been used therefore it wont make national news. Deputy is ok, thank God! pic.twitter.com/Rw1I1aYVAW — Williamson County Sheriffs Office TX Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) February 7, 2018

The suspect was allegedly also in possession of marijuana and cough syrup. The deputy is okay, according to Sheriff Chody.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV