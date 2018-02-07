KVUE
Caught on camera: WilCo deputy 'nearly killed' after suspect drives off

Rebecca Flores, KVUE 10:28 AM. CST February 07, 2018

A Williamson County deputy was nearly killed after an intoxicated suspect allegedly drove off while the deputy was next to the vehicle, according to a tweet from Williamson County Sheriff Chody.

In the tweet, Sheriff Cody shared a video of the incident that was caught on the officer's dash cam that showed the suspect forcefully driving off while the deputy was standing next to the vehicle with the driver's door open.

The suspect was allegedly also in possession of marijuana and cough syrup. The deputy is okay, according to Sheriff Chody.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

