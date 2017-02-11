Castro announces possible run against Cruz, discusses ICE

(Photo: Mike Perchick, KVUE)

Congressman Joaquin Castro announced a possible 2018 run against Senator Ted Cruz and discussed recent ICE detainers during a speech at Scoot Inn in Austin Saturday evening.

"I am looking at the Senate race right now with Ted Cruz," stated Castro, which drew a standing ovation from the crowd. "And if I end up doing it, I'll come back here and we'll have a bigger rally," he continued.

"I think [Cruz] tunes out most of Texas," Castro said. "And doesn't work on their behalf."

Castro hoped to make a decision on whether or not he'll run sometime in the next eight weeks.

His speech was planned prior to the ICE detainments and touched on a variety of topics ranging from voter registration to Russia's alleged hacking in the 2016 election and a potential challenge to Cruz in 2018. But the topic that drew the most attention was the ICE detainments.

"We want them to let us know if the people they're targeting are in fact violent, dangerous criminals who pose a threat to our communities, or whether they're going after peaceful people who have been here, raising their families, paying their taxes," Castro said.

More immigrants were deported under President Obama's tenure than any other administration in U.S. history. When asked what he believes changed during the new administration to cause concern Castro said, "President Trump's executive order broadens the scope of which immigrants will be targeted by ICE for deportation."

Castro said he believes statements made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and presidential advisor Steve Bannon target a wider group of immigrants, including green card holders.

He confirmed to KVUE that according to ICE officials, Operation Cross Check will last five to eight days.

