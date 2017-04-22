Casting call for new reality show set in Austin

AUSTIN - A line of people wrapped around Zax's Restaurant and Bar in downtown Austin Saturday waiting for their shot in an open casting call for a new reality TV show set in the Capital City.

"This is pretty crazy. We are looking for millennials 21 to 25 who are looking to start the next chapter of their life...We're looking for people who have character," said Erika Wadler with Lime Pictures.

There were plenty of people who thought they had such character.

Like, 22-year-old Joseph Ortah.

"I don't mind cameras following me cause I have a great personality," Ortah bragged.

Wadler said they were also looking for people "who really have confidence."

22-year-old Justin Rosales said he fits that description.

"I feel like I speak to all the millenials of our generation. I'm queer, I'm POC, I'm Catholic, I'm a 'conglomerational' of everything that we are, that the world is," explained Rosales.

Wadler said she hoped to whittled down the first round of 30 to 40 people by late afternoon. The goal is between six to eight people who are goal oriented and have personalities.

"So you really have to come with your A-game, tell me about yourself," said Wadler. "Right when you get out of college, that's really when you form your personality as your career starts. It's really when you make your greatest friends."

20-year-old Danielle Ashburn said she is perfect for the show.

"I'm actually graduating from college in two weeks and I have no plans. I want to do something different. I want to change it up," explained Ashburn.

But one of the main attractions of the yet to be shot reality show is the rent free aspect. Some speculated what a great apartment it will be.

"Super nice apartment, rent free, free rent, that's what got me!" said Ashburn, Rosales and Ortah.

Wadler said shooting is expected to start in September with the first episode out in 2018.

