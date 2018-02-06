Cardi B set to perform in Austin for JMBLYA 2018

AUSTIN - Bardi is coming to Austin.
New hip-hop superstar Cardi B will perform in Austin Saturday, May 5, at the JMBLYA 2018 music festival.
Cardi B was a part of the second round of performers announced to perform alongside Migos, Kevin Gates and others. Special guests will include Texas natives Bun B and DJ Mr. Rogers.
More artists will be announced as the festival approaches.
Tickets are available now.
