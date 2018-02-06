KVUE
Cardi B set to perform in Austin for JMBLYA 2018

Brittany Daniel, KVUE 1:00 PM. CST February 06, 2018

AUSTIN - Bardi is coming to Austin.

New hip-hop superstar Cardi B will perform in Austin Saturday, May 5, at the JMBLYA 2018 music festival.

Cardi B was a part of the second round of performers announced to perform alongside Migos, Kevin Gates and others. Special guests will include Texas natives Bun B and DJ Mr. Rogers. 

More artists will be announced as the festival approaches.

Tickets are available now. 

