Cardi B set to perform in Austin for JMBLYA 2018

AUSTIN - Bardi is coming to Austin.

New hip-hop superstar Cardi B will perform in Austin Saturday, May 5, at the JMBLYA 2018 music festival.

Cardi B was a part of the second round of performers announced to perform alongside Migos, Kevin Gates and others. Special guests will include Texas natives Bun B and DJ Mr. Rogers.

More artists will be announced as the festival approaches.

Tickets are available now.

