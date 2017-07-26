3 card skimmers found on pumps at North Austin gas station

Three credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps at a North Austin gas station, according to a release from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

The skimmers were found on pumps at the 7-Eleven gas station located at 9061 Research Blvd. The Austin Police Department and the service company came to the gas station and removed the skimmers.

The management of the gas station was not aware of the skimmers and officials do not believe they were involved with the devices.

There have been several recent cases of credit card skimmers discovered on gas pumps in the area. Travis County Sheriff's Office deputies are advising residents to check gas pumps for broken security tape over the pump door, cameras and loose parts on the card readers. Deputies also recommend checking your phone for wi-fi signals.

