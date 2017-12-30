Car plunges through Dollar Tree store, woman has ‘minimal injuries'

Austin-Travis County EMS said the vehicle plunged into the store Saturday afternoon. (Photo: ATCEMS)

AUSTIN - One woman has "minimal injuries" after a vehicle drove through a Dollar Tree store in North Austin Dec. 30.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the vehicle drove into the store located at 5310 Burnet Road at around 2 p.m. One woman was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with minimal injuries, while another woman refused to be taken to a hospital, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS tweeted photos of the damage:

