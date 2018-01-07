Capital Metro in search of new CEO

Capital Metro (Photo: Capital Metro)

AUSTIN - Capital Metro is in the process of choosing a new CEO to lead the agency.

Monday evening, the transportation authority is holding a public forum at AISD’s Performing Arts Center to meet the four candidates for the position.

According to CapMetro those finalists include:

Randy Clarke - Vice President, Operations and Member Services, American Public Transportation Association (APTA). Clarke has worked for APTA since April 2016 and previously spent seven years in various positions with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston.

Erika Mazza - Deputy General Manager, Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority. Mazza has spent the past five years with the NAIPTA in Flagstaff and has been its deputy general manager since 2016.

Darrell Mobley - Director, Department of Public Works & Transportation, Prince George's County. Mobley has been responsible for the county's portion of the Maryland Transit Administration's Purple Line construction project and bus, paratransit and roadway operations since 2013.

Raymond Suarez - Chief Operating Officer, Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA). Suarez became COO of the DCTA in 2014. Prior to that, he was the chief administrative officer of the Trinity Railway Express, a commuter rail service operated as a joint venture of Dallas Area Rapid Transit and the Fort Worth Transportation Authority.

The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the meeting, the four candidates will provide a brief statement and answer questions submitted by the public. It is not an open mic event.

Members of the board are expected to make a decision at a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 9. The regularly scheduled January board meeting is set for Jan. 29, and members plan to vote on approval of a contract with the new President/CEO at that time.

