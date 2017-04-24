Cap Metro increasing frequency, extending weekend service for bus routes to downtown

Metro Rapid bus (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - By the end of the summer, people looking to get around Austin will have more flexibility with Capital Metro.

The transportation company announced they are increasing the frequency and extending weekend service hours for two of their high traffic MetroRapid routes.

Service on routes 801, which runs from North Lamar to South Congress, and 803, which runs from Burnet Road to South Lamar, will run every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Aug. 20. On the weekends, both routes will run every 15 minutes from 9 to 7 p.m. Late night service for the routes will run at 20-minute intervals and end at 3 a.m.

