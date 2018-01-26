Canyon Lake man arrested on distribution of child pornography charges

File photo

CANYON LAKE, TEXAS - A Canyon Lake man was arrested on federal charges of child pornography distribution, the FBI announced Friday.

Federal and state authorities said Seth Elred Perricone, 43, was arrested after FBI agents and task force officers serving on the San Antonio Child Exploitation Task Force executed a search warrant at the defendant's home in Canyon Lake on Thursday and seized several digital devices belonging to the defendant, including a computer. According to preliminary examination, officials said child pornography was found on the device.

If convicted, Perricone faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Officials said he remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing, which is expected to occur on Wednesday in U.S. Magistrate court in San Antonio.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI together with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

