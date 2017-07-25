UT professors file appeal after judge dismisses campus carry lawsuit

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The University of Texas professors who filed a lawsuit arguing that the state's campus carry law has a chilling effect on free speech have filed an appeal on a judge's dismissal of the suit, a court document shows.

In early July, the judge wrote in his decision that the professors couldn't present any "concrete evidence to substantiate their fears" that campus carry would have a negative effect on free speech. The campus carry law, which was passed in 2015, allows people to carry concealed handguns in most public university buildings. Read the judge's full statement regarding the dismissal here.

According to a Notice of Appeal filed Monday, the professors -- Jennifer Lynn Glass, Lisa Moore and Mia Carter --appealed the ruling of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

© 2017 KVUE-TV