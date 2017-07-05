Prescribed burn scheduled at Camp Swift

Fire line (Photo: Getty Images)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas – People living in Bastrop County might see smoke Wednesday and Thursday in the area of Camp Swift, but this is part of a prescribed burn.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said Wednesday morning that the Texas A&M Forest Service will be burning a 275-acre unit on the south end of the Camp Swift National Guard base on July 5, and a 1,000-acre unit on July 6.

Both areas that will be burned are on the south end of the base.

