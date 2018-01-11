Calling all Austin foodies: The 2018 Austin Food + Wine Festival tickets available Jan. 18

Uber announces service for Fredericksburg and favorite Hill Country wineries from Culturemap (Photo: Culturemap)

AUSTIN - Are you an Austin foodie or wine connoisseur? Then this event is for you!

The 2018 Austin Food + Wine Festival kicks off April 27 until April 29 at Auditorium Shores and Fair Market.

This festival is not your typical Texas food festival, hoarded with food trucks and vendors. The event is filled with over 400 chefs and food enthusiasts all cooking at the same time. Wine newbies and experts will enjoy the plethora of tastings and demonstrations while music fills the atmosphere.

The weekend will be filled with culture, good drinks and unique food you can’t get anywhere else.

There are three ticket options that go on sale Jan.18: Feast Under the Stars, Weekender and the All-In -- each ticket offering a better experience than the next. The talent to perform during the festival will be announced on Jan. 18 also.

For more information and tickets, please visit www.austinfoodandwinefestival.com.

