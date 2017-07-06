Caldwell County residents concerned about proposed landfill

If you've ever driven through Lockhart, you probably remember seeing signs for BBQ restaurants. If you drive through the town now, however, you'll notice signs that say "No Landfill."

The signs are in opposition to the 130 Environmental Park in northern Caldwell County.

"Instead of being known for barbecue, we'll be known for barbecuing a dump," joked Byron Friedrich.

Friedrich and his wife, Jodie, are two of the biggest opponents to the proposed landfill.

KVUE spent some time with the couple, whose home sits on 80 acres and is just several feet away from the proposed park.

"There is going to be issues of methane gas escaping from the landfill, CO2, the dangers of fire, trash in the air," Friedrich said, explaining his concerns.

The 130 Environmental Park is proposed as a state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly, mixed-use development.

David Green, the president of Green Group Holdings LLC, the company in charge of the project, spoke to KVUE by phone Thursday.



"This facility will be designed constructed and operated in an environmentally safe and compliant manner," Green said.

Green says a solid waste disposal site is needed in Caldwell County. Right now, trash pickup in the county is contracted out. Green says traffic plans were approved by TxDOT and there will be no impact to any aquifers, groundwater or surface water.

Additionally, the company is offering a property protection plan for homeowners like the Friedrichs.

The company is currently in the permitting process, which they said could take some time.



"We want the county to stand firm and not let them get away with slipshot construction," Friedrich said.

