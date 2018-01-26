Butler Shores Park no longer considered for MLS stadium

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Dave Greeley, President of Precourt Sports Ventures, announced Friday that Butler Shores Park will no longer be considered as a location for a Major League Soccer stadium.

Greeley said that this decision came after some members in the community expressed concerns about a stadium location at that site.

Some of the issues include traffic challenges, displacement of longstanding youth sports activities and its close proximity to other nature and residences among many others.

RELATED:

Council members draft resolution urging removal of public parkland for MLS stadium

"Based on this feedback, we are no longer exploring this location and are continuing our due diligence on other possible locations in the urban core," he added. "We look forward to further community dialogue and collaboration, and we remain committed to finding the best possible stadium site for all involved."

READ MORE:

Butler Shores Park emerges as frontrunner location for MLS stadium

© 2018 KVUE-TV