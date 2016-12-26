Busy week of returns begins for retailers

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Despite everyone's best effort, there's usually at least one or two gifts you received that may not have been your first choice. That will make Monday one of the busiest days of the year for returns.

Stores that were closed Christmas Day started opening early Monday, with some Walmart stores around the country opening as early as 6 a.m.

Before you decide to head out to the store to return an item, it's important to know the rules and

Return policies:

At Walmart, most items can be returned for up to 90 days. However, there is an exception. For electronics, such as televisions, cameras, computers, a 15 or 30 day return policy is standard. That deadline has been extended to mid or late January this holiday season, depending on the item. Target has a similar return policy.

If you got a gift from Amazon.com, you have until Jan. 31 to return it.

If you don't have a receipt, no problem. Walmart will still accept many items.

Target's return policy can be read in full by clicking here.

As a best practice, you should either call a store ahead of time and find out their return policy, or look up the return policy online.