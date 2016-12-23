Business owner giving away Christmas trees for donations

AUSTIN - AUSTIN - With Christmas right around the corner, many Austin families will be huddled around a Christmas tree, spending time with one another. However, as some are going through difficult times, affording a tree might not be realistic. That's why a Christmas farm owner is giving people a second chance to get in the Christmas spirit.

Aaron Brungot is the owner of Brungot Farms. It's a place where people in Central Texas can buy Christmas trees. Since he was about 15, Brungot said he always wanted to one day start a Christmas tree farm.

"We're bringing trees in from partner farms out in the North Carolinas," Brungot said. "We do it for fundraising."

This is now the third year Brungot has been selling Christmas trees, as he puts all of his trees in fresh water to keep them healthy. He started bringing in trees this year on November 20. However, with two of the biggest weekends this year filled with rain and hindered with freezing temperatures, Bungot said he had some trouble selling all of his trees.

"Mother nature was pretty tough on us this year," Brungot said. "We had rain on the biggest weekend at the start of December, but we still had a lot of trees left."

With this predicament, Brungot decided this was his chance to give back to Austin. On Friday, he is giving away all of his remaining Christmas trees for whatever donation you can make. Whatever you can give is enough to take home a tree.

"There's so many organizations that bring toys and food, but there's no organization that really brings the Christmas tree," Brungot said, It has a huge connection as a part of Christmas and that's what we wanted to bring."

Brungot decided to take his giving nature a step further as all the donations received will be given back to some of the charity work he does. Brungot hopes to eventually create a nonprofit called Operation Christmas Spirit for something he has already done.

"We take trees, tree stands, lights, decorations, cookie decorating stuff and whatever you need to make memories to Lifeworks Austin," Brungot said. "We take them to the families and drop it off and disappear."

Friday, Brungot and his crew took wreaths to the Ronald McDonald House in Austin and put them on families' doors while they were away at the hospital.

"They will come back and have a beautiful wreath and red ribbon welcoming them back home," Brungot said. "We love doing it."

Brungot gave away these trees at the Twin Lakes YMCA in Cedar Park from noon until 8:00 p.m. If you want to learn more about this project, you can click here.

