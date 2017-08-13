Business offers free snorkeling to clean San Marcos River

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

SAN MARCOS - Dozens spent their afternoon cleaning up the San Marcos River Sunday.

Snorkel TX organized the free snorkeling event for people willing to spend their day picking up trash from the river at Sewell Park.

Organizers said they want to keep the river clean and preserve plants and wildlife.

That includes fish, turtles and rare Texas Wild Rice.

"Most people will just hop on their tubes, hop on their kayaks and enjoy it from above,” said Yousef Okasheh. “But we wanted to show how beautiful it was underneath. And part of why it's so beautiful underneath is because of how clean it is.”

This is the group's first time organizing a free, clean-up snorkeling event. The business has been offering San Marcos River snorkeling sessions since early this year.

Okasheh said they expect to have several more clean-up days.

