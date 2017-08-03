Search warrant results in five arrests, discovery of meth and firearms in Burnet County

Five people were arrested when law enforcement searched a Burnet County residence for narcotics, according to the Burnet County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO deputies and investigators along with Burnet police officers, Department of Public Safety Special Response Teams and Texas Rangers executed a search warrant on July 25 at a residence located at 1544 Buchanan Drive. The warrant was to search for illegal narcotics and evidence of narcotics manufacturing and distribution, according to BCSO.

The search warrant resulted in five people being arrested on outstanding warrants. They were identified as Brent Barnard Sr., 50, of Burnet; Johnny Loehr, 38, of Burnet; Sean Clopton, 48, of Burnet; Keith Maynard, 34, of San Saba; and Shelley Adams (Vaughn), 46, of San Saba. Additional charges are pending against Loehr and Maynard as a result of evidence found at the scene.

At the residence, officials found methamphetamines and several firearms, one of which is illegal.

BCSO said information obtained in the search will be helpful in ongoing investigations into illegal activities at the residence.

Anyone with information in the case, or any other illegal activities in Burnet County, is asked to contact BCSO or Burnet County Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 KVUE-TV