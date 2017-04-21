One killed in crash involving school bus in Burnet County

(Photo: Tina Shively, KVUE)

One person died after colliding with a school bus in Burnet County Friday afternoon.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Kevin Selvera rear-ended the school bus before veering off the road and ending up in a ditch. Before the crash, DPS said the bus was slowing down to turn left on County Road 264. The crash was on State Highway 29 near County Road 264. DPS said they were notified at 4:23 p.m.

Nobody on the school bus -- which had 12 children on board -- were injured. A different bus came to pick up the children after the crash.

This is a developing situation. Updates to follow as more information is released.

© 2017 KVUE-TV