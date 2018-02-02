Burnet CISD substitute teacher accused of indecency with a child

BURNET COUNTY - A man who worked for the Burnet County Independent School District has been arrested for indecency with a child.

Thursday evening, Daniel Dilworth, a bus driver and substitute teacher, was arrested for allegedly attempting to initiate inappropriate contact with a teenager during off-duty hours, the superintendent of Burnet CISD wrote in a letter to parents in the district.

"Burnet CISD considers the safety of our students as our highest priority, and out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying all parents in Burnet CISD of a recent incident." said Superintendent Keith McBurnett. "There is no reason to believe this incident is related in any way to his employment with Burnet CISD."

According to McBurnett, the incident took place after school hours, and did not occur on any district property, at a district event or in any district vehicles. Dilworth is no longer employed with Burnet CISD, McBurnett said.

Burnet CISD has no record of reported incidents with Dilworth, who was hired in September 2016 after passing a Texas Department of Public Safety background check and employment reference check.

"I want to reiterate and reassure the community that the safety of our students is, and always will be, our top priority. We are committed to maintaining the highest expectations of our staff for creating a learning environment that is safe and secure," McBurnett said.

