Burned body found along side of road in Cedar Creek

BASTROP COUNTY - A man's burned body was found along the side of a road in Bastrop County Thursday morning.

The victim, identified by deputies as Donald Ray Davis, 23, of Austin, was discovered on Pope Bend North Road in Cedar Creek near the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa around 6 a.m.

Law enforcement is investigating this as a suspicious death.

This story will be updated when more information is provided to KVUE.

