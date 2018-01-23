Burn bans issued across Central Texas

Austin Fire Department (Photo: AFD)

TEXAS - Counties continue to administer burn bans across Central Texas.

After the horrific wildfires that took place in Southern California, Texas counties are taking the proper precautions. Low temperatures have dried vegetation so much that officials have administered burn bans to ensure the safety of their residents.

Llano County issued a burn ban on Jan. 8, Hays County on Jan. 16. and Travis County on Jan. 18.

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape also issued a Declaration of Disaster and Threat of Wildfire and Emergency Order stating Jan. 23 and will remain in effect until further notice.

The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved a 90-day burn ban starting Jan 23.

The Williamson County ban prohibits the burning of any combustible materials outdoors containing flames and sparks. It also prohibits the burning of household yard waste including leaves, grass, brush, shrubbery and other yard trimmings. Burning natural vegetation is also prohibited.

The WilCo order will be enforced by the duly commissioned peace officer. Violators of the burn ban may be punished with a Class C Misdemeanor and are subjected to a fine up to $500.

For more information for Williamson County burn ban, please visit wilco.org.

© 2018 KVUE-TV