Bumble expanding its Austin headquarters

AUSTIN - Six months after opening, the social and dating phone application Bumble is expanding its Central Austin headquarters.

The company is adding about an additional 4,000 square feet. The new space will make room for creative services, a content studio, more office space, a rooftop deck and bar.

"It's really important for us to have a flexible working space where people can work in a way that suits them, whether that's congregating on these couches or working in an outdoor space," Bumble Chief Operating Officer Sarah Jones-Simmer said. "We've built the new space with our team in mind."

Bumble's team has grown from 15 employees to about 70 worldwide.

Unlike a typical dating app, on Bumble, women have to make the first move. So far, more then 27 million people have used the app. Bumble recently added new platforms, such as "Bumble BFF" and "Bumble Bizz" to keep up with growth. The company is hiring in Austin.

"I think it's exciting for us," Jones-Simmer said. "As our user base is growing -- we're now at 27 million registered users worldwide -- we obviously have to scale our team to meet those needs."

