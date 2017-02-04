'Building Bridges' meeting opens dialogue between community and police

With many different social issues spreading throughout the country and right here in Austin, the Austin Police Department is trying to move things forward.

A 'Building Bridges' town hall meeting was hosted by APD Interim Police Chief Brian Manley Saturday afternoon at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex. The meeting was part of an initiative to keep the public informed about policing and create an open dialogue between law enforcement and the community.

"I want to know what's going on here, but I want to compare us to other cities and other communities because if we find that there are better results, different results, things that we may want here, then now I know where to go to get a better idea of what we can be doing," Manley said.

Representatives from Austin PD and the Travis County Sheriff's Office were present.

Manley spoke about his department's successes, like Austin ranking as the fourth safest U.S. city by FBI Uniform Crime Reporting in 2015 and Austin's rate of traffic crimes reducing about 20 percent in 2016. He also spoke about the department's challenges such as an 8 percent increase in violent crime last year and problems with the DNA Lab.

The challenges helped to set priorities for 2017, which include boosting employee morale, lowering Crime rates, DNA Lab solutions and better community policing.

Manley took the time to talk about testifying against Senate Bill 4 and told the community the department is focused on criminal activity, not status.

The meeting also gave community members an opportunity to get to know their Interim Police Chief better.

Manley discussed many social and economic issues that the city is currently facing. He also said that this type of town hall meeting should become more prevalent and should increase in attendance.

