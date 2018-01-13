Buda Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

BUDA, TEXAS - A Walmart store has been evacuated after a reported bomb threat in Buda on Saturday, police said.

Officials reported the call came in around 6 p.m. and said that citizens are asked to avoid the area until the scene is secured. A City of Buda spokesperson also confirmed that officials have brought in a bomb-sniffing K9 unit.

The Walmart is located at 690 Old San Antonio Road and customers are not being allowed in until cleared.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

