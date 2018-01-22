Buda to launch new splashpad in March

(Photo: Courtesy of Vortex, Inc)

BUDA, TX - Buda is on a mission to help residents stay cool this summer with the launch of a splashpad that's geared to help residents beat the Texas heat.

Buda City Council recently approved a contract with Vortex, Inc. for the instillation of a 1,400-square-foot splashpad at Green Meadows Park.

The project is scheduled to begin construction mid-March and will take approximately four to six weeks to complete. With weather permitting, the splashpad will be ready for public use by June.

Highlights of the splashpad include 19 spray features like water tunnels, directional spray jets and geysers as well as a clean water supply with UV in the filtering systems.

This splashpad is part of the $55 million bond with the Proposition 5 Parks and Trails Improvements and will cost roughly $359,000.

