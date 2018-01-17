Buda police searching for elderly man with severe medical problems

David Paul Dvorchak.

BUDA, TEXAS - Buda Police seek the public's help tracking down an elderly man who was last seen Monday.

Police said David Dvorchak, 69, left his home for an appointment in South Austin, near West William Cannon Dr., when he didn't return.

Dvorchak suffers from severe medical issues and must be found immediately, police added.

He's described as approximately 6-foot-2 and about 270 pounds. He has a full head of graying brown hair, a large torso, and small legs. Police said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, blue jeans, a black medical boot on his right foot, a medical alert necklace and glasses.

His car is a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with a Texas Handicap License Plate: 4KSMR.

Similar to the vehicle of David Paul Dvorchak.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dvorchak is asked to contact Detective Dustin Maxwell at Office (512) 312-1001 Ext. 254 / Email: dmaxwell@ci.buda.tx.us

