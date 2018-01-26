Buda man accused of him touching himself in front of children

Ricky Bob Oaks

BUDA, TEXAS - A man from Buda has been accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of two children, police said.

The suspect, Ricky Bob Oaks, 63, allegedly was masturbating in front of a window in his home on Jan. 23 around 3:53 p.m. A concerned neighbor sent a video of the incident to the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

According to court documents, two children were playing in the street in front of Oaks' residence, where a witness told police he allegedly saw Oaks completely naked in front of the window with the blinds pulled up in full view of the children.

Oaks has been charged with six counts public lewdness and indecency with a child. The public lewdness counts are misdemeanor while the indecency charge is a felony. Oaks is currently in the Hays County Jail.

