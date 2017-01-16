Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Department burglarized

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

BUCHANAN DAM - The Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Department is facing major challenges after their fire station was burglarized early Friday morning.

The fire chief said the materials stolen or damaged add up to about $40,000.

The department now has fewer resources to serve the community.

So, some who live in Buchanan Dam are stepping up.

"If my house catches on fire, I want the fire department to show up,” said Lionel Roach, who lives in Llano County.

He donated a $100 Monday to the Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Dept.

The 20-year local resident found out the department had several items stolen and damaged early Friday morning.

Tommy Phillips is a volunteer firefighter who was one of the first to find out about the crime around 8 a.m Friday.

"They literally took everything: coats, bags, jackets,” said Phillips.

He said the criminals also got away with a brand new dash camera they were testing.

"They disconnected the camera and took the camera,” Phillips said.

Fire chief Mark Hutson said their air compressor system was damaged beyond repair.

This means firefighters' air packs can't be refilled at the station.

Both the chief and Phillips do not know who is responsible or why they would break in like this.

"For someone to come in and steal something, this is not our money, this is the community's money,” said Phillips. “We don't get paid. We're doing this on our own free will.”

Fire chief Hutson said it is heart wrenching.

"Now we're being set back a little bit, but we'll overcome and we'll get going,” said Hutson.

The Llano County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

The fire chief said it could be at least two or three months before the fire department is back on their feet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Llano County Sheriff's Office. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-866-756-8477 to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Neely Roofing is offering an additional reward of $1,000.

(© 2017 KVUE)