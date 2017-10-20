Brushy Creek Elementary student reports being followed to school

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - A Brushy Creek Elementary student reported being pursued on foot by an unknown male while walking to school Thursday, Principal Valerie Tidwell said in a press release.

The release stated the student safely avoided the situation and told an adult, who immediately reported it to the Round Rock Police Department. Tidwell said RRPD is taking appropriate measures to find the individual involved and that additional Brushy Creek Elementary staff members are on duty during arrival and dismissal.

Tidwell urged parents and guardians to speak to their children and encourage them to take the necessary precautions to stay safe:

- Always walk or bike with other students.

- Be alert to what is happening and who is around you.

- Never talk to a stranger or go near a stranger’s car.

- Never accept rides from a stranger.

- If a stranger approaches you, scream and run. Find an adult you know and report what happened immediately.

"The safety and security of our students is our top priority," said Tidwell. "Working together, we can provide safe environments for our students. Please don’t hesitate to contact your child’s campus with any concerns. Thank you for your support and assistance as we continue to work hard to keep all our students safe."

