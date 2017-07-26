Crews responding to brush fire in Bastrop County

Fire crews are responding to a brush fire in Cedar Creek, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire near the 100 block of Maple Drive in Cedar Creek. Officials have not been able to determine the size of the fire because it is in a heavily wooded area, according to BCOEM.

Multiple structures are in the area.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

