Broken emission system caused Wimberley-area fire that forced evacuations: Officials

HAYS COUNTY - After an investigation, Hays County officials determined that a vehicle's faulty emissions system was the trigger for the fast-moving grassfire that ripped through approximately 350 acres northwest of Wimberley, Texas Jan. 30, threatening nearly 100 homes at its worst.

Hays County Fire Marshall Clint Browning said he found at least 19 areas of ignition fluid, a flammable liquid used to start engines, along a nearly five-mile stretch of Ranch Road 2325. Browning said the ignition areas spread out several hundred yards and could have covered other spots.

At the time of the fire, several homes in the FM 2325 and Valley Springs Road area were evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to Hays County officials.

Officials said they did not find any materials around the scene that would suggest arson, so they are calling the blaze an accident.

With the current period of dry weather in Central Texas, emergency management officials are urging residents to be more cautious.

“Don’t throw your cigarettes out of the car window, maintain your vehicles, keep tow chains off the ground, and take proper precautions when towing,” said Justin McInnis, Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for the Hays County Office of Emergency Services. “The safety of many of the homes during the grass fire can be attributed to residents following the basic Fire Wise principals: by properly maintaining property, keeping grass mowed and trees away from houses and structures to form a defensible zone, and storing flammables away from structures, the survivability of property is greatly enhanced.”

